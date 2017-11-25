Council's bold plan for Burnett

RIVER UPGRADE: Anzac Pool could be expanded in plans Bundaberg Regional Council has for parklands along the Burnett River. Pictured is Sophie Knights, Dylan Moore and Danielle Phippen relaxing at Anzac Pool yesterday.

RIVER UPGRADE: Anzac Pool could be expanded in plans Bundaberg Regional Council has for parklands along the Burnett River. Pictured is Sophie Knights, Dylan Moore and Danielle Phippen relaxing at Anzac Pool yesterday. Mike Knott BUN241117POOL1

BUNDABERG'S CBD and riverfront is destined for a bigger, brighter future according to Mayor Jack Dempsey.

The council signed off on the Bundaberg 4670 - Bundaberg CBD Master Plan at its council meeting on Tuesday.

The master plan draws together CBD, parking, traffic, riverside and main street plans and concepts into one document setting out a long-term vision for the Bundaberg CBD and surrounds.

While much of the Bourbong St and CBD planning detail has already been released by the council the new document sets out council's vision for the Burnett River adjacent to the city.

The plan's goal is to connect the CBD to the river, broadening its appeal as a tourist and commercial destination.

Key river development sites mentioned in the document include private, council, state and federally owned land.

The Department of Main Roads site next to the railway line has been identified as a prime location for a hotel or mixed use development due to its large flood-free site and views of the river.

Bowling greens at the Bundaberg Bowls Club could be relocated to make way for a larger Anzac Park with waterplay and family parkland areas.

Old buildings at Marina Quay and Mid-Town Marina have already been approved for redevelopment but still represent ideal locations for short-term accomodation.

Parking spaces at the Riverside Parklands could be removed to make way for more green space.

The plan also suggests the relocation of the rowers club.

RIVERSIDE PLANNING: Mayor Jack Dempsey points out the land secured by the council for future use. Mike Knott BUN141116LAND1

The document says the current facilities are too small and could be moved to the former Lady Musgrave site to create a shared water sport facility for the rowing, sailing and dragon boat clubs.

Cr Dempsey said the riverside plan had the potential to dovetail with the CBD revitalisation to deliver an exciting union of two key precincts.

"While work on the CBD revitalisation will take precedence, so much of the planning and roll out of the project will be done with an eye to ensuring it complements any future development of the riverside precinct, " he said.

"We have two magnificent assets in our CBD and riverside areas and we need to maximise their natural attributes to encourage investment and development.

"Council has adopted a plan to guide the CBD revitalisation and we have a draft plan in place for the riverside precinct which will be a starting point for community consultation and an exchange of ideas and concepts.

"The riverside development will certainly have its challenges but the opportunities it offers for meaningful mid-city development both in retail infrastructure and areas that provide community recreation and leisure activities in exceptionally exciting.”

Cr Dempsey said the delivery of key projects was dependent on a number of things including transport infrastructure and funding partnerships with the State and Federal Governments.