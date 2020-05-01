Councillors yet to learn roles’ significance

Bundaberg Regional Council continues its transition with the new term by allocating its portfolios to councillors, who say they have to be briefed on the details.

BUNDABERG councillors are pleased with the portfolios they have received but said they still need to be informed of details by relevant staff.

Bundaberg Regional Council’s portfolios now includes organisational services, which combines the former finance and governance roles.

The portfolio is represented by Cr Steve Cooper, who said the portfolios’ new structure was adjusted to fit with the council departments.

A councillor in the current portfolio roles would be briefed by fewer general managers than they had been.

“Everything has been aligned and it aligned really well I thought,” Cr Cooper said.

“I’m extremely happy with the portfolio, it’s aligned to what I did previously and they have a new name, but in real terms it’s got a lot of similarities.

“I’ve been given some added responsibilities which I’m happy with and we’re really excited to be working in that area.”

When asked about the added responsibilities, Cr Cooper said, “that’s yet to be determined … I’ve yet to be briefed and I’m happy to take the brief from the general manager.”

Division 7 councillor Vince Habermann will represent the portfolio of sport and recreation, which he was pleased with as it was his passion.

“I’m looking forward to being involved with sports organisations and sports facilities that council has,” he said.

“I’ll be meeting with sports and recreation officers and (the) general manager of community and environment and seeing what’s involved or in what ways I can be involved.

“Once I know exactly the role and we get into things I’ll be happy to talk further. I’m not in a position at the moment to be able to elaborate on anything specific.”

But Cr Habermann conceded the challenging situation the sporting community was facing due to the pandemic.

“It’s very difficult for sports lovers not being able to train, not being able to play,” he said.

“Obviously everyone’s hoping that sports can get up and running as soon as possible as the COVID-19 restrictions get eased.

“You know safety has got to come first so they will all obviously follow the advice and guidelines of authorities when able to get things up and running again.”

Division 6 councillor Tanya McLoughlin said she was “enthusiastic” about taking on the portfolio of waste and recycling.

“It was something I was interested in so I put my hand up for that job basically,” Cr McLoughlin said.

She said that before entering the council she had been “quite vocal in the community about banning single use plastic and plastic straws.”

Cr McLoughlin said she will be briefed by relevant staff, and she hoped the information would include, “what’s in place for the strategy in terms of waste and recycling, and finding out what the direction is.”

Division 9 councillor May Mitchell will be representing the council in the areas of health, compliance, and enforcement. “I expect most of the dealings will be via the directorate themselves and the staff in that directorate,” Cr Mitchell said.

“So I’m not too sure what my involvement will be, I'm spokesperson, so I’d leave it to the director to guide me on that.”

Bundaberg Regional Council portfolios

Mayor Jack Dempsey: Economic development

Deputy mayor Bill Trevor: Roads and drainage

Cr Jason Bartels: Water and wastewater

Cr Wayne Honor: Parks and gardens

Cr Tracey McPhee: Community services

Cr Greg Barnes: Airport, COVID-19 recovery and disaster management

Cr Tanya McLoughlin: Waste and recycling

Cr Vince Habermann: Sport and recreation

Cr Steve Cooper: Organisational services

Cr May Mitchell: Health, compliance and enforcement

Cr John Learmonth: Arts and cultural events