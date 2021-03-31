Councillor’s vote on inspection program for dog registration

Amid reports of numerous unregistered dogs in the region, the Bundaberg Regional Council has voted on a recommended dog registration inspection program.

Councillor May Mitchell put the motion forward at the council's March 30 ordinary meeting.

The recommendation was for the council to endorse a systematic inspection program for identifying unregistered dogs in the council area, under the provisions of the Local Government Act 2009, and the Animal Management (Dogs and Cats) Act 2008, to be conducted between May 1 2021 and October 31 2021.

It was further recommended that public notices be published advising of the commencement of the Systematic Inspection Program and the requirement for dog owners to register their dog/s; and that an ongoing, annual dog registration follow up program, be introduced in 2022.

The motion was second by Cr Jason Bartels.

The background in the meeting agenda outlined how most councils conduct some type of annual animal registration inspection or media program to ensure up to date dog registration and owner information is maintained.

"Failure to register a dog is an offence which carries a $266 fine, however historically council has not issued fines if the owner registers their dog within a two-week period," the document reads.

"This practice may be leading to a situation where many dog owners simply wait until they are found, so council may need to issue fines."

The council heard the last systematic inspection program was in 2014 where between 5000 and 7000 unregistered dogs were identified.

According to the document, as of March 10 2021, more than 4,000 of the 16,000 currently registered dogs have not been renewed.

While between February 2020 and February 2021, more than half of the impounded dogs were reportedly unregistered.

"The cost to council of impounding an unregistered dog, ie, transporting, cleaning, feeding, administering medication, publishing photos, fielding enquiries, release fee processing and releasing the dog, is much higher than for registered dogs and so the community is currently bearing the costs for dealing with unregistered dogs," the agenda read.

"This report proposes that a systematic inspection program including community public notices be commenced to ensure that all dogs are registered, and that the additional registration fees be used to improve animal management."

The motion was moved unanimously.

For more information about registering your dog, click here.

The next Bundaberg Regional Council ordinary meeting is on April 27.

