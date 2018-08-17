Councillors to switch portfolios next week

AT TUESDAY'S briefing meeting it was revealed two councillors would potentially switch portfolios subject to approval at the next full council meeting.

Yesterday, Cr Wayne Honor revealed the switching of portfolios with Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor was due to a "perceived conflict of interest”.

"I chose to step down from that particular portfolio because my son Dwayne had moved into a senior position within roads and drainage,” Cr Honor said.

"I didn't know he'd put in for that position, but when I found out he'd been granted that position I spoke to the CEO and informed him I thought it was better I step down in regard to a perceived conflict.

"Obviously in the high level role that (my son) is moving in to, there will be many more situations as a spokesperson where negotiations will be required. "For 15 years I've had family work within council, but as spokesperson dealing with the high level of roads and drainage, I thought it was best to set some distance.

"It was a decision that was made amicably between councillors, and Bill Trevor agreed that he would take that position and I would take his, making for a clean swap of portfolios there.”

As a lifetime farmer growing up with environmental management, Cr Honor said the natural resources portfolio was very much a part of his professional role and was something he was comfortable moving into. "I will enjoy being back with a wonderful team in parks and gardens,” he said.

Cr Trevor has managed the environmental and natural resources portfolio since April 2016 but said he was excited to be taking on the responsibilities involved with roads and drainage.

The switch will take effect following the motion being moved at next Tuesday's ordinary meeting.