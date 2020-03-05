Councillors to receive funding if Blackburn is elected mayor

BUNDABERG mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn announced each councillor will be given funding to bump up projects that may sit at the bottom of the list if she was elected mayor.

Cr Blackburn said councillors would receive $100,000 in funds annually through the State Government’s Works for Queensland scheme, which had bipartisan support.

She said this was based on funding allocations given to the Bundaberg Local Government Area last year.

The State Government’s figures show Bundaberg LGA had been allocated almost $12 million from 2019-21.

The department states the program’s intent was for regional councils to create jobs through maintenance and minor infrastructure projects.

Cr Blackburn’s intent is to allow the priorities to be equally distributed across Bundaberg’s 10 divisions.

“What it enables is councillors to have a responsibility for different things within the community that need to be done that potentially might be at the bottom of the list and never get to the top,” she said.

“Fixing up that bit of footpath that might have a gap in it, or maybe fixing a small drainage issue and even something in a park.

“Councillors will still have to bring those items to the table for the entire council to make a decision but it will enable them some autonomy meeting their expectations.”

“Two neighbouring councillors might be able to say ‘we’ll pool our money together’.” The other two mayoral candidates were critical of the policy, with Jack Dempsey going as far as to call it “an absolute disgrace” that could increase potential conflicts of interest.

“The Crime and Corruption Commission last year recommended that, instead of having funds at the discretion of councillors, there should be specific community grants programs which have robust guidelines.” he said.

“It’s a promise that can’t be delivered because Works for Queensland has already been committed for 2020-21 and we don’t know if the program will be continued.”

Mayoral candidate Kirt Anthony said the benefit of the allocation depended on what roads and infrastructure were chosen. “If a new government is elected, a lot of people are going to be upset … money is not going to what they want but is going to the divisional holders,” he said