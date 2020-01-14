Councillors to be briefed in first council meeting of 2020

Bundaberg Regional Council will hold its first council meeting of the year tomorrow in its Bourbong St office.

BUNDABERG regional councillors will meet tomorrow morning for their first formal meeting of the year.

The brief council meeting will start in the council’s conference room from 9am, and is open to the public with the exception of the confidential items discussed at the end.

These meetings are generally chaired by council chief executive Stephen Johnston and introduce the agenda items that will likely be raised in next Tuesday’s ordinary council meeting.

Executive managers brief councillors on items such as the monthly financial report and any updates to policies which councillors would vote on in the ordinary meeting.

There are three ordinary council meetings to be held before the local government election is held on March 28.