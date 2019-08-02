Councillors support website as way to share key messages

BUNDABERG Regional Councillors justify the cost of their "good news website”, saying it serves the best interests of their ratepayers.

All the councillors were reached for comment and were asked: Are you comfortable with the amount being spent on Bundaberg Now and does that amount serve the best interest of the community and ratepayers?

The short answer from Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor was "yes”.

"My community has a thirst for knowledge,” he said.

"Newspapers have stories that they write but it's not always what the council is doing, whereas ratepayers have the right to know when that's happening.

"We're not trying to be the NewsMail but we have different things people are interested in and this covers it.”

Mayor Jack Dempsey was in Gympie attending a meeting about regional development and unable to be reached for comment.

Cr Greg Barnes said he supported the concept of the publication if it supported the majority viewpoint of the council, but that he was unaware of the costs.

"I'm not aware of the amount, I've never been part of the decision to go down that track,” he said.

"Having that said, it was through the period of 'slow time' when I was quite ill, so I might have missed the meeting that discussed that.

"It's quite popular and it's getting quite a few hits.

"As long as there are items put on there to reflect the majority feeling of council and with sufficient consultation with all councillors.”

Cr Steve Cooper said the money was being spent "sensibly and wisely” on communication, which was something the community wanted.

"The community expects us to give out information for connection and that's obviously in the survey we completed previously,” he said.

"That information is given freely to other organisations.

"There's no issue as far as I'm concerned. You guys do a job and we do a job and I don't see it as a conflict.”

Cr John Learmonth said he wanted to research more on the costs before commenting further. "It's just keeping the public abreast about what's going on. It's doing a good job.”

Councillors Jason Bartels, Wayne Honor, Helen Blackburn, Scott Rowleson, Ross Sommerfeld and Judy Peters were reached for comment but a response was not received by deadline.

Executive officer of communications Michael Gorey said the set-up cost of Bundaberg Now was about $2000, and that more than $21,000 was spent in marketing.

The council's advertising expenditure was under budget by $100,000.

"Local government is a major source of news and needs a free or high-reach outlet to distribute it,” Mr Gorey said.

"The alternative to Bundaberg Now for Bundaberg Regional Council was to print and distribute its own newsletter.

"This would have been more expensive than Bundaberg Now, reaching fewer people, be out of date before it's read and have no interactive features or two-way engagement.”