Councillors' relief as minister approves amendments

THERE were visible signs of relief in Bundaberg Regional Council's conference room yesterday when councillors learned that Planning Minister Cameron Dick had approved two planning scheme amendments.

The council's strategic management manager Evan Fritz described the ministerial approval as "a good Christmas present" and said Mr Dick gave unconditional approval to the recommendations before Christmas.

Councillors would vote on the motion to update the local planning laws in next Tuesday's council meeting now they had the minister's approval.

Mr Fritz recommended that the changes come into effect on February 10.

Council planners were reliant on next week's ordinary meeting to have the local planning laws updated.

They would be unable to update the local planning laws if the council was placed in caretaker mode, which could happen as early as mid-February once the Electoral Commission of Queensland formally called the March 28 election.

These amendments modify local planning for subjects including the Bundaberg State Development Area, building heights, dual-occupancy, local heritage, and Mon Repos protection measures in Burnett Heads. Cr Wayne Honor complimented council planners for their work in modifying the scheme.

"It's one of the best smoothest operations I've seen," Cr Honor said.

Councillors heard changes will not impact height limitations.