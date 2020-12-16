Councillor’s one concern over marina development

Cr Tanya McLoughlin seconded the motion for a preliminary approval for Stage 2 of the marina development at Burnett Heads.

DIVISION 6 councillor Tanya McLoughlin seconded the motion regarding stage 2 of The Gateway marina development in the Bundaberg Regional Council ordinary meeting this week.

A majority vote approved the preliminary approval application for Stage 2 with conditions on Tuesday.

Stage 2 includes plans for eco-villas, apartment buildings and a resort complex.

Cr McLoughlin opted to share her views on the motion during the meeting, maintaining the development had been extensively discussed as a future site for a resort and was consistent with the council’s previous planning documents and openly discussed with the community for years.

Referencing work done with the Bundaberg Regional Council Planning Scheme 2015 and the Burnett Heads Local Area Plan, Cr McLoughlin said there were well-attended public consultation sessions about the possibilities for the site’s future.

She said that particular site had been discussed for years at various Burnett Head community organisation meetings.

“Council officers were always open with the community that infrastructure upgrades to the new Burnett Heads town centre and Stage 1 of this project could naturally lead to the future development of this site,” Cr McLoughlin said.

“They were open about it being a strategic location that could be looked at in future.

“While there is always a diversity of opinions, generally speaking most residents have accepted the development at this site and [that it] would occur at some point.

“What they want is a development that aligns with the community’s character while providing for its future.”

Welcoming measures to help protect the turtles and other marine life, Cr McLoughlin said the only aspect of the development that really concerned her was the 10 storey building.

She said that aspect hadn’t been taken to the community and needs further consultation.

Cr McLoughlin said the condition for 6 storeys fitted with the neighbouring building height in stage 1 of the marina and also the Burnett Heads town centre – it did not waver from the community expectation.

“The 10 storey building doesn’t have the same history of public consultation and the community hasn’t had the opportunity to properly voice its opinion,” she said.

“It also does not fit with the zoning of neighbouring areas.

She said some this was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw consultation occur when there were restrictions on public gatherings.

“I support the preliminary approval for up to 6 storeys as it is entirely consistent with the strategic plan for the site, it is generally supported by the community and was consistent with neighbouring areas.”

Cr McLoughlin also supported ensuring the 10-storey aspect remains impact assessable to enable the community to have its say and the council to consider the community’s feedback.

