Councillor’s motion to fix Moneys Creek

COUNCILLOR Greg Barnes has submitted a notice of motion to ask council to resolve the Moneys Creek issue.

He submitted the notice to motion on Monday and in it said he wanted a “taskforce to investigate and make recommendations regarding environmental and community concerns affecting the upper lagoon catchment”.

His motion came after dead fish were found again in Moneys Creek Monday morning.

President of the Bargara Golf Club Janine Smith said it was sad to see fish die each year.

“This year it’s started happening a lot earlier, it is really hard to see,” Mrs Smith said.

“It’s just going to keep happening, they might put water through it and the fish might stay alive again, but then come January or February with the heat it’ll happen again.”

She said despite 10 years of campaigning to fix the issue they had not had progress.

“It is going to cost huge amounts of money and we haven’t been able to get state or federal funding for it.”

“The golf club just does not have the money to dredge and my feelings are that the golf club didn’t cause the problem.

“We recently sent them (the Bundaberg Council) a letter saying that we would like them to put it in their budget to get funding to do it.”

In August funding was awarded to the Burnett Mary Regional Group (BMRG) from the State Government, to conduct a feasibility study of the Moneys Creek catchment in Bargara, upon completions they planned to request more money to implement the report’s recommendations.

A spokesman from BMRG said the study, which focuses on the bigger picture, as to how they could best capture, rechannel, measure water quality and make changes to the landscape, is in progress and should be completed by the end of the year.

In Councillor Barnes’ notice of motion he said he believed the funding granted to BMRG would be ineffectual in resolving the issue.