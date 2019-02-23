Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CANCELLED: Division five councillor Greg Barnes has cancelled his meet and greet today.
CANCELLED: Division five councillor Greg Barnes has cancelled his meet and greet today. Brian Cassidy
Council News

Councillor's meet and greet cancelled

Katie Hall
by
23rd Feb 2019 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DIVISION five councillor Greg Barnes has cancelled his meet and greet today.

Cr Barnes took to social media this morning, saying he would have to cancel the meet and greet due to a fall yesterday.

"After taking a fall yesterday I assumed that the resulting injrues were just some bumps and bruises,” Cr Barnes said.

"But this morning I woke with a closed eye and a nostril full of congealed blood, together with a badly swollen hand and oh too tender ribs.”

Cr Barnes said he will be taking the time off to get some X-rays done.

"I will be available later to sign any JP documents from home this afternoon. Just call me on 0488 539 123 to arrange,” he said.

bundaberg regional council council cr greg barnes jp
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Family calls for answers after killer driver pleads guilty

    premium_icon Family calls for answers after killer driver pleads guilty

    Crime THE mother of an eight-year-old girl killed in a car crash on her way to a netball carnival has to work alongside the woman who caused crash.

    Pumping water to Chinese Gardens may have killed fish

    premium_icon Pumping water to Chinese Gardens may have killed fish

    Council News Council reports issue to department