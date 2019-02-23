Councillor's meet and greet cancelled

CANCELLED: Division five councillor Greg Barnes has cancelled his meet and greet today.

DIVISION five councillor Greg Barnes has cancelled his meet and greet today.

Cr Barnes took to social media this morning, saying he would have to cancel the meet and greet due to a fall yesterday.

"After taking a fall yesterday I assumed that the resulting injrues were just some bumps and bruises,” Cr Barnes said.

"But this morning I woke with a closed eye and a nostril full of congealed blood, together with a badly swollen hand and oh too tender ribs.”

Cr Barnes said he will be taking the time off to get some X-rays done.

"I will be available later to sign any JP documents from home this afternoon. Just call me on 0488 539 123 to arrange,” he said.