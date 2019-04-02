Councillors, mayors gather with strong message for the state

BUNDABERG Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor says the feeling in the room was strong when councillors and mayors from across the state met at a Local Government Association of Queensland meeting to discuss the state's proposed motions to change local government elections.

Following today's meeting in Brisbane, Cr Trevor spoke to the NewsMail, saying there was strong support for motions put forward by the LGAQ from council representatives from all over the state.

Cr Trevor attended the meeting along with Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

The meeting was called at short notice after the government revealed its proposals last month, but still managed to attract nearly 200 delegates and observers angered at the plans.

Key changes put forward by local government minister Stirling Hinchliffe include switching to compulsory preferential voting - a proposed change that about 70 per cent of Queenslanders disagree with, according to a scientific poll. The numbers almost exactly matched a non-scientific poll run by the NewsMail.

Another proposal involves mandatory training for all candidates whether they've run before or not - something Cr Trevor says shows a divide in how local, state and federal candidates are treated.

"All councillors will have to do training,” he said.

"Is the Premier going to have to go off and do a course before she nominates?”

LGAQ president and Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson told the meeting that local councils were committed to the notion that voters, rather than governments, should have the final say on who gets their vote.

"These are matters of significant concern to those who value the quality of political and policy debate in Queensland,” Cr Jamieson said.

Other reforms would include not allowing candidates to use credit cards to fund campaigns and introducing a system mirroring state elections where candidates will be publicly reimbursed for a capped amount of election costs per first preference vote.

A spokesman for Mr Hinchliffe said the proposed changes were about increasing transparency, but acknowledged the need for further consultation on some proposals.

As a consequence, some proposals such as campaign funding caps will most likely remain in the bill but not be enacted.

Cr Trevor said the LGAQ was appreciative that some measures would not be followed through on, but said there was very real concern over a lack of communication to both councils and the public.

Cr Jamieson said the LGAQ had a duty to the community to prevent the "cloak of integrity” being used to bring "politically motivated changes” to local government.

The LGAQ will write to the State Government to inform them of the detail of the resolutions passed at the meeting.