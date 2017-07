SHOW FUN: John Spencer and daughter Ally Spencer enjoying the activities at this year's Bundaberg Show.

BUNDABERG'S show holiday will be held on Thursday, May 31, next year.

At this week's ordinary meeting of council, councillors voted to submit an application to the Office of Industrial Relations to have two show holidays based on postcodes.

Suburbs with postcodes of 4660 and 4670 will be held on May 31 while 4671 postcode areas will have a show holiday on Monday, August 13.

All council offices and depots at Bundaberg, Bargara, Childers and Gin Gin will be closed on Thursday, May 31.