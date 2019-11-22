Councillor will not run for next term

Cr Scott Rowleson with Jamie, Kieran and Ashton at a community event at Elliott Heads.

DIVISION 6 councillor Scott Rowleson said he would not be running in next year’s local government election.

Cr Rowleson said he wanted to become “the normal dad on the school gate” and spend more time with his family.

“I guess the only negative of the job is I do commit full-time,” he said.

“The job is quite addictive.”

Cr Rowleson said he wanted to announce his decision as early as possible, so that other candidates had time to prepare, and to have time engaging with the local community.

“After my departure, you can rest assured that I will not be one of those ‘ex’ councillors who shouts at the future council from the sidelines,” he said.

“As I know just how tough the position is and just how hard it is to try and please everyone.”

Cr Rowleson said he enjoyed the camaraderie between councillors, and that he considered it important that they worked in unity.

“I believe we did that well.

“I am proud of my achievements, in advocating for the Burnett Heads streetscape upgrade, which saw an award-winning result and one of the region’s best memorial parks.

“My advocacy saw the installation of sewers for the first time in the CBD of Burnett Heads and adjacent areas including Port of Bundaberg.

“My advocacy saw new smart technology and the region’s first council installed, electric vehicle charging station suited to all electric vehicles. “The Elliott Heads foreshore upgrade makes me proud. It was a long held desire of mine and I was happy to see completed, what is now a world class coastal upgrade.”

He said the current council also delivered a coastal sewerage policy following councillors’ work with the community.

“I will continue to proudly represent you as your councillor until elections next year and I wish the candidates all the best in the upcoming election,” he said.

