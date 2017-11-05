News

Councillor wants your views on Sandhills development

PRICE OF PROGRESS: Bargara bowlers will lose one of three of their greens, but it's a price they're willing to pay.
PRICE OF PROGRESS: Bargara bowlers will lose one of three of their greens, but it's a price they're willing to pay. Jay Fielding
Jim Alouat
by

COUNCILLOR Greg Barnes is calling on supporters and detractors of the $8 million Sandhills Sports Club revamp to let him know what their thoughts are on the project.

On Saturday, the NewsMail broke the story of the proposed development to transform the Bargara club with a new clubhouse, which will accommodate a new cafe, bar, gaming room and a large amount of carpark spaces on the Tanner St side of the land.

Cr Barnes admitted he had received a couple of complaints regarding the Bundaberg Services Club's plans for the site and encouraged people in Bargara to let him know what they thought of the project.

"People won't have the right to appeal it because it's code assessable, however I'd still be interested in feedback from the community whether they support or don't support the application,” he said.

Bundaberg Regional Council is seeking additional information to process the application.

In a letter dated October 31, the council has asked for more information on the application regarding code assessment, lighting and noise impacts, hours of operation and its existing permit.

The Noise Impact Assessment report prepared by MWA Environmental on behalf of the club, recommends a 1.2m high screening wall be built along Whalley St and Tanner St adjacent to the car parking areas, to mitigate headlight glare impacting on sensitive land uses, as well as decreasing the noise emitted from the site.

Bundaberg Services Club general manager Col Rankin reiterated to the NewsMail that the opening hours indicated on the DA of 9am to 2am would not mean the club would operate seven days a week to those times.

He said that clause would only be enacted on special occasions such as New Years' Eve. "We don't plan to have rock bands in there seven nights a week,” Mr Rankin said.

The development will also mean the loss of one of three green rinks but Bargara Bowls president Allan Setter said while there may be a few disappointed bowlers, most were optimistic.

"We knew it was happening,” Mr Setter said.

"The third bowling rink is pretty much dormant for much of the year and is only used when the caravaners come here. We can't hold back progress because of that.”

The council has set a date of January 31 next year for the additional information to be provided or it will proceed with the assessment without it.

Topics:  bargara bundaberg development greg barnes sandhills sports club

Bundaberg News Mail

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

BREAKING: Pair steal $900 worth of meat from Coles

BREAKING: Pair steal $900 worth of meat from Coles

POLICE are investigating after about $900 worth of meat was stolen from a Bundaberg supermarket by two men today.

premium_icon Queensland city where it’s all about Pauline

One Nation Bundaberg candidate Jane Truscott, Senator Malcolm Roberts and Hervey Bay One Nation candidate Damian Huxham.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail

Wayne Newton has two passions, classic cars and Pauline Hanson

PHOTOS: Bundy survives its Obstacle Hell

FINISH LINE: Alex Whitaker and Zanzibar Buck-Buck McFizz at the Obstacle Hell course at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

850 competitors tackle more than 40 obstacles

Mental health concerns delay rapist's sentence

Rapist Alfred Sitters standing outside the Bundaberg Courthouse.

Judge orders more reports about intellectual capacity.

Local Partners