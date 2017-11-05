Councillor wants your views on Sandhills development

PRICE OF PROGRESS: Bargara bowlers will lose one of three of their greens, but it's a price they're willing to pay.

PRICE OF PROGRESS: Bargara bowlers will lose one of three of their greens, but it's a price they're willing to pay. Jay Fielding

COUNCILLOR Greg Barnes is calling on supporters and detractors of the $8 million Sandhills Sports Club revamp to let him know what their thoughts are on the project.

On Saturday, the NewsMail broke the story of the proposed development to transform the Bargara club with a new clubhouse, which will accommodate a new cafe, bar, gaming room and a large amount of carpark spaces on the Tanner St side of the land.

Cr Barnes admitted he had received a couple of complaints regarding the Bundaberg Services Club's plans for the site and encouraged people in Bargara to let him know what they thought of the project.

"People won't have the right to appeal it because it's code assessable, however I'd still be interested in feedback from the community whether they support or don't support the application,” he said.

Bundaberg Regional Council is seeking additional information to process the application.

In a letter dated October 31, the council has asked for more information on the application regarding code assessment, lighting and noise impacts, hours of operation and its existing permit.

The Noise Impact Assessment report prepared by MWA Environmental on behalf of the club, recommends a 1.2m high screening wall be built along Whalley St and Tanner St adjacent to the car parking areas, to mitigate headlight glare impacting on sensitive land uses, as well as decreasing the noise emitted from the site.

Bundaberg Services Club general manager Col Rankin reiterated to the NewsMail that the opening hours indicated on the DA of 9am to 2am would not mean the club would operate seven days a week to those times.

He said that clause would only be enacted on special occasions such as New Years' Eve. "We don't plan to have rock bands in there seven nights a week,” Mr Rankin said.

The development will also mean the loss of one of three green rinks but Bargara Bowls president Allan Setter said while there may be a few disappointed bowlers, most were optimistic.

"We knew it was happening,” Mr Setter said.

"The third bowling rink is pretty much dormant for much of the year and is only used when the caravaners come here. We can't hold back progress because of that.”

The council has set a date of January 31 next year for the additional information to be provided or it will proceed with the assessment without it.