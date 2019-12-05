Councillor vague on intention in election

BUNDABERG’S division 3 councillor Wayne Honor will not yet confirm if he will run in next year’s local government election.

The long serving councillor said he did not need to reveal his decision until the Electoral Commission of Queensland formally declared the election for March 28.

“I’ve got until February to make those decisions,” he said.

Cr Honor said that by confirming his intention and by placing himself in campaign mode, he risked undermining the work that needed to happen in the region over the Christmas break, particularly in emergency management.

“It is not a time to think about ourself at the moment, it’s thinking about the region,” Cr Honor said.

“I have got a lot of work to do yet.”

He said the issues over the Christmas period needing addressing included water supply, and drought assistance.

Then of course, there was the matter of Paradise Dam, the communication of which had been mismanaged by the State Government since it decided to remove the spillway by five metres, he said.

“We have a complex time ahead of us because of reduced water supply,” he said.

Potentially also bearing on Cr Honor’s decision is the impact that the drought has had on his family’s cattle operations. “It’s probably one of the most taxing times for farmers in my lifetime,” he said.

“I can really relate to the plight of not only farmers for the region, but businesses as well … it's a significant decision to make over the Christmas period and the early new year about the future of our region.”