Councillor slammed for 'personal' vote

A PRINCIPAL behind a new Burnett River residential development approved by council this week has described claims made by councillor Greg Barnes as "outrageous".

The new multi-level residential block was approved on Tuesday.

But Cr Barnes, who voted against the development, said he could not vote in favour of the proposal, which had the potential to go under water.

"From a personal basis, I didn't want my name attached to it," he said.

Cr Barnes argued the footprint of the proposal was covered in floodwater in 2013 and the same could happen again.

Marina Quay Developments is behind the proposal, which will see 12 three-bedroom units within a three-storey building built along the Burnett River with a ground-floor carpark.

Bevan McGarvey, a principal behind the project, sent a letter to the NewsMail to defend the development and said he would be living there with his wife.

"Would I set myself up for this at 80?" he asked.

Mr McGarvey said Cr Barnes should have based his vote on the evidence in the report, not his personal feelings.

"Flood levels are engineered to one in 2000-year events," he said.

"For example, (the) 2013 flood event plus 1.2m.

"I would suggest that the Hummock would be the only dry place if Cr Barnes' predictions came true.

"A hypothetical outline of the finished project at ground level has nothing to do with finished heights or elevations."

Ascot Real Estate owner Alex Ferguson, who is also behind the development, said he was happy with the council decision to allow the development to go ahead.

"To make council happy we had to spend quite a bit of money with engineers to prove the fact that it would survive the floods and was well and truly above the flood levels," he said.

On-site SJC senior town planner Shane Booth said the council should be commended for its progressive approach to assessment of the project and it was the first major development in the Riverside Masterplan area.

"Their planning and engineering team worked extensively with the applicant to deliver the only river-front permanent accommodation on the town side," he said.

"The development will be integral in revitalising the area and will be complimentary to council'sparkland along the southern bank of the Burnett River.

"The proposal indicates confidence in the market and provides a permanent resident base that would drive economic activity in the CBD as residents seek retail and dining opportunities."

Mr Ferguson said the construction would begin by June and take one year to complete.