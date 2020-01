DIVISION 7 councillor Ross Sommerfeld said he would be retiring from local government after 12 years in the role.

"The reason is … if you don't know, I'm 64, it's a four-year term and this is not the job it used to be years ago," Cr Sommerfeld said after today's council meeting.

"This is big business.

"We've got legislation that overrides what we do.

"It is a full-time job."

More to come.