Councillor reappointed to chair group for another four years

Bundaberg councillor Bill Trevor will continue to lead Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett after he was reappointed as chairman for another four and a half years.

Federal Assistant Minister for Regional Development and Territories Nola Marino said she was pleased to announce the reappointment of Cr Trevor to June 30, 2025.

“OAM Bill Trevor has provided strong leadership for RDA Wide Bay Burnett during his time as chairman, having successfully steered the committee through the challenges of 2020 and, along with the members and staff, provided great support for the region’s business community and future economic development,” Minister Marino said.

“Cr Trevor will lead RDA Wide Bay Burnett under a refreshed charter that focuses their role on driving investment and local procurement opportunities and through this, creating jobs and

economic growth for our regions.”

This is the third consecutive appointment as chair for Cr Trevor.

“I thank the Minister for her confidence and for the other volunteer committee members and staff for the work they do to ensure our region receives its share of government funding and that our opportunities for advancement are delivered,” Cr Trevor said.

“RDA’s play an important role as the eyes and ears for the Federal Government across regional Australia and I look forward to the next term of service to continue to deliver on our new charter and local priorities.”

Minister Marino encouraged the business community to reach out to their RDA for assistance.

“I look forward to working with Mr. Trevor and the RDA Wide Bay Burnett members and staff over the coming years and encourage the community to reach out to their RDA to discuss how it can help business succeed.”