Lock the Gate spokeswoman Vicki Perrin supports the motion set against the proposed mining development licence for the area.
Councillor ready to move against coal mine prospect

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
29th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
ENVIRONMENTAL group Lock the Gate Alliance has praised a Bundaberg councillor’s move to formally oppose a potential coal mining development licence in the area.

Division 1 councillor Jason Bartels, who represents parts of where MDL 3040 would fall under, is expected to move a motion in today’s council meeting opposing it.

In last week’s brief council session, Cr Bartels said, “this notice of motion is just to formalise what was stated during the campaign in regards to the MDL application from Fox Resources.

“I publicly stated very early on that I was against the MDL application and that I would advocate to the state government to make sure it didn’t proceed.”

Lock the Gate Alliance Wide Bay-Burnett spokeswoman Vicki Perrin said the group was “particularly pleased” with Cr Bartels’ intended motion.

“While the decision whether to grant the MDL for Fox’s coal mine ultimately rests with the Queensland Palaszczuk Government, it is encouraging to see politicians at a local level fiercely fight against this unwelcome coal proposal,” Ms Perrin said.

“The Bundaberg region is simply too important from an agricultural, tourism, and environmental perspective to sacrifice to coal mining.”

Earlier this year Fox Resources CEO Bruce Garlick said if a mine was eventually approved, it would be within an area of 80 hectares.

There would be a capital expenditure of more than $200 million, and will create 100 permanent jobs for the next 20 years.

“This project represents a significant opportunity for the Bundaberg community, and the royalties that the Queensland State Government will earn from this project will be significant,” he said.

