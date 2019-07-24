Councillor on why he's happy with council's finances

DOING BUSINESS: The council's finances are in good shape, says Cr Cooper.

FINANCE councillor Steve Cooper described Bundaberg Regional Council as "cashed up” following the transfer of the State Government's Works for Queensland funding.

The monthly financial statement approved in the council meeting yesterday said the total capital expenditure was $32 million less than was budgeted for, as at June 30.

The council budgeted $102 million while as the actual Year To Date figure was $70.4 million.

Cr Cooper said after the meeting that the surplus was because of government grants and because expected projects had not started.

He said the community would notice road and drainage construction within several months.

"It really is a timing thing on how many people we can get out on the field and we've done a fair bit of work ourselves rather than subcontracting generally,” Cr Cooper said.

"We're trying to share it, rather than subcontract it, within our own workforce.”

The costs would be accounted for in future monthly summaries.

"We want to be as close as we can so we have to compensate for that,” Cr Cooper said.

"But in this year we've got a surplus over and above because of the payments from the State.”

Cr Cooper said the council was working with the same amount of capital expenditure compared to previous years, but that it would be noticed more across the community as it was not being spent on large projects such as the multiplex or the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"It will be spent on genuine community projects delivering a lot more to the community based on that,” he said.

"It's good to have that large infrastructure, that's important, but we've done that.”

The quarterly operational report said the council had not reached its target to reduce the Bundaberg Local Government Area's employment rate from 9 per cent to less than 6.5 per cent.

It had dropped to 7.2 per cent which Cr Cooper said was an improvement.

"We are very happy where we are at the moment.”

Works for Queensland funding would help local employment by keeping the council's workforce gainfully employed.

"That to me is a wonderful benefit to the community, and that has a wonderful flow on effect to the community.

"People being employed in those areas certainly relieves other stressed areas that may need to be subsidised.”