Councillor on light duties as doctors warn to avoid stress

TAKEN TO HOSPITAL: Councillor Greg Barnes wife Isobel took to social media last Sunday evening to advise her husband had been taken to hospital. Cr Barnes is back at home, but on light duties. Mike Knott BUN010417BYRNE11

AFTER a health scare and a stressful week, Bundaberg councillor Greg Barnes will be on light duties for the next month.

Cr Barnes, 63, was taken to hospital by ambulance on Sunday after having "a bit of a turn”.

He spent five days in observation at the Friendlies Society Hospital and was seen by a team of medical specialists, which advised him to refrain from his heavy workload.

Although Cr Barnes has not spoken to Mayor Jack Dempsey since he became ill he did send an email, advising the council he would be "taking it easy over the next month” on doctor's orders, on Thursday.

"The doctors suggested I take some time off and go away,” Cr Barnes said.

"They want me to avoid stressful situations.

"But, I want to be here for the community and will stick it out even though I have health concerns I need to address.”

It's Cr Barnes' fifth term at the Bundaberg Regional Council and he said it was his passion to make sure people were looked after.

Last week he was advised his community consultation desk, which he had run for the past four and a half years, could no longer be set up at Bargara Central by its management, Stockwell, because of his "political association”.

Cr Barnes is now looking to find a new location, with plenty of foot traffic, to provide one of his services to the community.

"There will be no desk (today),” Cr Barnes (pictured) said. "I am talking with people and hope to return as soon as I can.” He said his health had also scared his wife Isobel and thanked community members who offered her words of support or to help.

Cr Barnes reassured constituents he would still be available to speak with and voice any concerns they may have.