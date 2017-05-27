Councillor Jason Bartels supports Moore Park Beach move to Hinkler

THE Australian Electoral Commission received more than 20 submissions ahead of a reshuffle federal electoral division boundaries in Queensland

The divisions of Hinkler and Flynn featured strongly in submissions to be considered, including one from Bundaberg Division 1 councillor Jason Bartels.

A realignment may help ease the workload of the busy councillor.

Cr Bartels has supported Moore Park Beach, Avondale, Miara, Winfield and Yandaran residents who want to extend the Hinkler boundaries.

Cr Bartels' request to the AEC is to extend the boundaries "north to include all areas that are in the Bundaberg Regional Council Region”.

"It is believed that the areas would receive better federal representation by having a federal representative that lives locally and has ties with the area,” he said.

"Residents in these areas request that they be returned to the Hinkler electorate instead of Flynn, in which they, we, have no connection to at all.”

Cr Bartels said that working as a local government councillor, his job would be made "a lot easier” if he had to deal with only one federal member over issues that concern his region.

An ALP submission sought no change to Flynn. However, it proposed that areas north of Maryborough be shifted to Hinkler, out of Wide Bay.

The LNP proposed northern Bundaberg suburbs Oakwood and Gooburrum be moved from Flynn to Hinkler.

The LNP also wants Mundubbera and Gayndah to be moved into Hinkler because of their strong economic, communication and transport links to Bundaberg that would better align as communities of interest.