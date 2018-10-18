Menu
HEALTH UPDATE: Councillor Greg Barnes spent five days in hospital after a "turn for the worse” on Sunday. Jim Alouat
Council News

Councillor going home after five days in hospital

Emma Reid
by
18th Oct 2018 11:18 AM
AFTER spending five days in hospital, Bundaberg councillor Greg Barnes will be discharged and head home today.

Cr Barnes was rushed to hospital on Sunday by ambulance, with concerns for his health after having "a bit of a turn”.

He was transferred to the Friendly Society Private Hospital where he was seen by a team of medical specialists.

Earlier this week, the 63-year-old told the NewsMail doctors weren't sure how serious his condition was.

While in hospital, Cr Barnes said he was pleased to have received well-wishes from three of his fellow councillors.

Cr Barnes said he was now "feeling a lot better” after resting in hospital and could not wait to reconnect with residents.

He said he was looking to continue to hold a community consultation desk within his division.

Cr Barnes' hospitalisation came after a stressful week, with a number of issues regarding his division surfacing.

At the weekend he announced on Facebook he'd been asked to stop his community consultation desk at Bargara Central Shopping Centre.

He started the consultation desk in 2014 and had spent more than 700 hours there.

A notice from Stockwell, owner of Bargara Central, said the councillor's "political association” was the reason.

The next blow to Cr Barnes came when the council had "stepped in and overruled” the Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band's request to play in Bargara on Armistice Day.

"Several weeks ago I was advised by the Caledonian Pipe Band that they would like to use the Bargara Foreshore Memorial location to join other bands around the world in a joint playing of 'The Battle's O'er' on the centenary of Armistice Day,” Cr Barnes said.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was unfortunate that Cr Barnes had not attended a consultation meeting when the pipe band ceremony was discussed last week.

