Councillor decides to step back after 12 years

Group manager of development Michael Ellery farewells Cr Ross Sommerfeld, who announced in the ordinary council meeting that he will not run for a fourth term.

BUNDABERG’S division 7 councillor Ross Sommerfeld has revealed his intention to retire following the election in March.

Cr Sommerfeld is the third Bundaberg councillor to decide not to campaign for re-election, with Cr Scott Rowleson and Judy Peters previously revealing they would step back.

“The reason is … if you don’t know, I’m 64, it’s a four-year term and this is not the job it used to be years ago,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

At the end of the ordinary council meeting, Cr Sommerfeld stood up to reveal his intention to the other councillors.

Division 7 councillor Ross Sommerfeld.

“The role I was in with planning and development needed me to be here because if someone came to town and wanted to invest in this town, it was very important we got hold of them and spoke to them and tried to work out solutions and projects and get them something that will value-add to this city,” he said.

Cr Sommerfeld carries the planning and development portfolio, and has worked in local government for 12 years.

He said he did not take his role for granted considering he was defeated in two elections before finally becoming division 7’s representative in 2008. He wanted to retire in his own terms and spend time with his Brisbane based grandchildren.

“I also believe that what you can’t do in 12 years, you won’t do in 16,” he said.