Councillor considers future ahead of 2020 election

CONSIDERING HIS FUTURE: Councillor John Zahl giving a speech at the Gayndah Australia Day ceremony in 2018.

CONSIDERING HIS FUTURE: Councillor John Zahl giving a speech at the Gayndah Australia Day ceremony in 2018.

NORTH Burnett’s Division Four councillor John Zahl has said he will announce a decision on whether he will seek re-election after Christmas once he has discussed it with his family.

Cr Zahl was elected at the 2016 election and has lived in the North Burnett his entire life, apart from a stint in Brisbane.

He began his career as a clerk in the former Mundubbera Courthouse, before returning to his hometown of Gayndah in the 1980s to practise law after gaining qualifications.

After retirement from law, he worked as the manager of Gayndah Fruitgrowers Co-Operative.

Cr Zahl holds many positions within the community, including as chair of North Burnett Community Enterprises, which operates the Bendigo Bank in Mundubbera, trading as the Mundubbera Community Bank, and agencies in Gayndah and Taroom.

Cr Zahl said his decision will be influenced by the progress of a number of local projects “on the go”.

These include Gayndah’s receiving a Rural Aid town makeover, the return of the 2nd Combat Engineer Regiment (tentatively marked in for late January), the redevelopment of the shuttered Gayndah YMCA, which Cr Zahl said there could be “possible movement” on, and the development of a recreational track by the banks of the Burnett River modelled on Mundubbera’s.

“When the dust settles, I’ll talk it over with my family in the one – two weeks after Christmas,” he said.

Cr Zahl, who spearheaded Gayndah’s Rural Aid 10 Town Makeover application alongside Gayndah Real Estate principal Jo Dowling, said they have not received much communication from the charity since the announcement earlier this month.

He said he is loath to reveal what projects are on his wishlist until Rural Aid provide more direction about what is and isn’t possible.

The makeover will involve $10,000 for facilitated workshops with town leaders, $90,000 for makeover materials sourced locally where possible, and a ‘Farm Army’ of 50 – 100 volunteers to spend a week in the town working on projects.

Rural Aid was contacted for comment.