Coffs Harbour councillor caught out by the police

Coffs Harbour City councillor John Arkan was stopped by Coffs Harbour Traffic and Highway Patrol on the Pacific Highway on Saturday.

COFFS Harbour City councillor John Arkan is in trouble with the law again, a year after he was placed on a good behaviour bond for driving an unregistered vehicle that carried the wrong number plates.

The Woolgoolga local, who stood for the seat of Cowper as an independent candidate at the last Federal election, was stopped by a highway patrol officer on the Pacific Highway at Korora around 5pm on Saturday.

The NSW Police Media Unit said the 52-year-old was stopped driving his Toyota Coaster by Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol.

"When police checked the attached trailer's registration, it will be alleged that it had expired," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

Cr Arkan was issued an infringement notice for using an unregistered trailer and was allowed to leave the location choosing to drive Old Coast Rd instead of the Pacific Highway.

The traffic offence, comes after the well-known local market vendor got a serving from the law after he was caught making an illegal U-turn in an unregistered and uninsured bus, which displayed unauthorised plates last year.

As The Advocate reported, the Coffs Harbour City councillor then pleaded guilty to his charges in court.

He took a leave of absence from his role as a councillor and Coffs Harbour City Council later ruled he had not breached its code of conduct and no further action was taken.

The charges in court stemmed from an incident where highway patrol officers caught him performing an illegal U-turn at Moonee Beach on Saturday, July 8, last year.

Court papers revealed he performed the illegal road manoeuvre in a Toyota Coaster bus at an emergency services U-turn bay north of Killara Dr about 2.30pm.

He was travelling south in the bus loaded with buckets of food, when he decided to turn around, ignoring the clear 'No U-turn' sign, police told the court.

Police checks found the plates on the vehicle did not belong to the bus but to a 1994 Toyota LandCruiser that he owned.

Checks also revealed the bus was unregistered after its registration lapsed on July 7, the day before Cr Arkan was stopped by police.

But Cr Arkan told police the vehicle was registered, court papers revealed.

Police argued he was aware of the registration status of the bus and used the LandCruiser plates to disguise its identity as an unregistered vehicle.

But Cr Arkan was unable to provide police with any plausible explanations as to why the LandCruiser plates were on the bus.

Magistrate Robert Walker issued him with a $200 fine for the illegal U-turn and a 12 month good behaviour bond for the other three charges.

For this latest traffic infringement Cr Arkan has been issued with a fine.

In NSW, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle is an offence attracting an on the spot infringement notice fines of $1200 - $607 for being unregistered and $530 for being uninsured.

Cr Arkan has been contacted for comment.