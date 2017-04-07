Council writes off $600k debt

Outgoing council CEO Peter Byrne said the $600,453 write-off, mentioned in the confidential session of the March 14 council meeting, was not due to rate arrears.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has been forced to write off a debt worth more than half-a-million dollars after exhaustive efforts to recoup the loss failed.

Outgoing council CEO Peter Byrne said the $600,453 write-off, mentioned in the confidential session of the March 14 council meeting, was not due to rate arrears.

"While I can't provide the detail behind it because of a privacy requirement, I can advise it was definitely tied to a contractual arrangement for a delivery of a service to council where that person owed us money,” he said.

"He didn't meet his side of the deal.

"It doesn't mean we can't recover it in the future but the auditors require us to write the debt off.”

Mr Byrne said while the amount quoted was more than $600,000, the reality was it probably more in the vicinity of $200,000 to $300,000.

"We had to be open with the public that if certain circumstances had occurred it may have been that (amount),” he said.

Councillor Helen Blackburn moved the motion to have the debt written off the council's account, which was carried unanimously.