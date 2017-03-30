Council working to fix storm-affected Bargara sewer main

TOILETS won't flush and sinks are backing up for some Bargara residents following heavy overnight rainfalls as the after-effects of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie are felt across the region.

The topic was one of discussion on social media this morning.

"This happens every time we have a lot of rain,” Jacqueline Mara commented.

"They say the pump house cannot cope. I think this should be looked into for a permanent fix.”

Bundaberg Regional Councillor Greg Barnes noted the reports and said council staff were working to fix the issue.

"It appears that stormwater may have entered the sewer main which is overloading Sewerage Pump Station C on Woongarra Scenic Drive which in turn may be affected properties in the vicinity of Bargara Lakes,” Mr Barnes said.

"A crew is currently working on the problem with another checking manholes to try to identify where the leak might be.

"Given the comments above, I've asked that this issue be investigated further after this current event to find a long-term solution.”

