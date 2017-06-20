Council workers stumble on culturally significant find

SCAR TREE: Bundaberg Regional Council identified a tree with cultural significance to the indigenous community on Winfield Rd.

A TREE of potential cultural significance to the indigenous community has been identified by Bundaberg Regional Council staff working on a section of Winfield Rd.

Council roads and drainage spokesman Wayne Honor said the tree, in an area being cleared adjacent to Winfield Rd, had markings that suggested it was what is commonly referred to as a "scar tree”.

"These trees bear markings that indicate they have been modified by aboriginal people for a variety of uses including making bark or wood containers for carrying food and water, carrying an infant or in the creation of a shield,” Cr Honor said.

"The tree was identified during an environmental assessment on a section of tree habitat that was scheduled for clearing to allow road construction.”

HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE: The tree shows evidence that it was used for a variety of purposes including making bark or wood containers for carrying food and water, carrying babies and making shields. Contributed

Cr Honor said the council, after initial assessments, had consulted with Gidarjil Development Corporation Cultural Heritage representatives to make a formal inspection of the tree.

"This inspection was carried out with the tree being identified as being of potential significance,” he said.

"To ensure the protection of this cultural asset and to mitigate any risks to the travelling public it was decided to include a guardrail as a protective measure.

"I would like to congratulate council staff on the initiative they have shown in regards to this tree and the cultural sensitivity they have exhibited in ensuring its preservation.”