Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SKIPPY: Council worker Kevin and the joey.
SKIPPY: Council worker Kevin and the joey. Bundaberg Regional Council
News

Council worker saves orphaned joey

16th Jul 2018 5:00 AM

BUNDABERG Regional Council has heaped praised on a worker for his quick thinking and compassion.

One of council's carpenters, Kevin was heading to Miara Caravan Park to do a job when he spotted the orphaned joey on the side of the road.

He pulled over, rescued the joey and took it to a carer.

The latest update indicated the joey was doing well and the carer is expecting a good outcome.

It is the second time this year a council employee has lent a hand to a kangaroo.

In May, council excavator operator Tony Riley helped save a roo stuck in mud.

bundaberg regional council kangaroo
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'WE SHOULD WORRY': Bundy records most child crims in years

    premium_icon 'WE SHOULD WORRY': Bundy records most child crims in years

    Crime TWELVE per cent of criminal charges in Bundaberg are against children.

    • 16th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Dad of 3-year-old stores meth chemicals for friend at home

    premium_icon Dad of 3-year-old stores meth chemicals for friend at home

    Crime Joel Nathan Blasco jailed on five drug charges

    • 16th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Dog's horrible ordeal after swallowing fish hook

    premium_icon Dog's horrible ordeal after swallowing fish hook

    News Captain's owners are asking fishermen to be mindful with their waste

    • 16th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Moving to Gladdy ends with drug relapse, jail

    premium_icon Moving to Gladdy ends with drug relapse, jail

    Crime 24-year-old's fresh start goes bad

    • 16th Jul 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners