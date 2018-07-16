Council worker saves orphaned joey

BUNDABERG Regional Council has heaped praised on a worker for his quick thinking and compassion.

One of council's carpenters, Kevin was heading to Miara Caravan Park to do a job when he spotted the orphaned joey on the side of the road.

He pulled over, rescued the joey and took it to a carer.

The latest update indicated the joey was doing well and the carer is expecting a good outcome.

It is the second time this year a council employee has lent a hand to a kangaroo.

In May, council excavator operator Tony Riley helped save a roo stuck in mud.