Council will 'respect' national park during road upgrade

PRISTINE ENVIRONMENT: Gladstone Acting Mayor Chris Trevor says Deepwater National Park, where the road is, will be treated with care. "We respect the sanctity and pristine environment in which we will be placing our footprint.”

AN UPGRADE of the road connecting Agnes Water to Baffle Creek via Deepwater National Park will go ahead.

Acting Gladstone Region Mayor Chris Trevor said the upgrade of the existing four-wheel-drive track stretching from Springs Rd at Agnes Water to Wreck Rock at Deepwater to a general use gravel road to enable more convenient travel between Agnes and Baffle Creek would proceed despite other options having been explored.

"The finer points are still being negotiated with the Queensland Government, however the upgrade will proceed through the national park route and not the alternate route from Maud Hill Rd through to Anderson Way,” Cr Trevor said.

"The latter alternative is far too expensive and traffic safety issues on Anderson Way would become evident with increased traffic volume,” he said.

"There is no cause for alarm - we are not environmental vandals.

"We respect the sanctity and pristine environment in which we will be placing our footprint.”

Cr Trevor said the council planned to upgrade the road to provide single-vehicle two-wheel-drive access with passing pullover facilities.

"Council see the upgrade as both a safety and economic imperative,” he said.

"We need to provide our emergency services quicker access to outlying areas and we also need to link Agnes Water and Baffle Creek from tourism and business perspectives.

"Baffle Creek is a little bit off the beaten track and some like it that way, but linking the two centres via an upgraded road will greatly benefit both.

"The upgrade has the unanimous support of the mayor and councillors and the view is that the sooner this project happens, the better.”