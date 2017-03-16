30°
News

Council will 'respect' national park during road upgrade

16th Mar 2017 3:46 PM
PRISTINE ENVIRONMENT: Gladstone Acting Mayor Chris Trevor says Deepwater National Park, where the road is, will be treated with care. "We respect the sanctity and pristine environment in which we will be placing our footprint.”
PRISTINE ENVIRONMENT: Gladstone Acting Mayor Chris Trevor says Deepwater National Park, where the road is, will be treated with care. "We respect the sanctity and pristine environment in which we will be placing our footprint.”

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN UPGRADE of the road connecting Agnes Water to Baffle Creek via Deepwater National Park will go ahead.

Acting Gladstone Region Mayor Chris Trevor said the upgrade of the existing four-wheel-drive track stretching from Springs Rd at Agnes Water to Wreck Rock at Deepwater to a general use gravel road to enable more convenient travel between Agnes and Baffle Creek would proceed despite other options having been explored.

"The finer points are still being negotiated with the Queensland Government, however the upgrade will proceed through the national park route and not the alternate route from Maud Hill Rd through to Anderson Way,” Cr Trevor said.

"The latter alternative is far too expensive and traffic safety issues on Anderson Way would become evident with increased traffic volume,” he said.

"There is no cause for alarm - we are not environmental vandals.

"We respect the sanctity and pristine environment in which we will be placing our footprint.”

Cr Trevor said the council planned to upgrade the road to provide single-vehicle two-wheel-drive access with passing pullover facilities.

"Council see the upgrade as both a safety and economic imperative,” he said.

"We need to provide our emergency services quicker access to outlying areas and we also need to link Agnes Water and Baffle Creek from tourism and business perspectives.

"Baffle Creek is a little bit off the beaten track and some like it that way, but linking the two centres via an upgraded road will greatly benefit both.

"The upgrade has the unanimous support of the mayor and councillors and the view is that the sooner this project happens, the better.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  agnes water baffle creek council deepwater road upgrade

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Our beautiful region shown to 10 million global TV viewers

Our beautiful region shown to 10 million global TV viewers

BUNDABERG family's iconic house one of three homes to go global.

Hoon driver sent to jail after doing burnouts on oval

JAILED: Christopher Alan Royan, 25, pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Man, 25, sentenced to 18 months behind bars

WATCH: Car plunges 3m into drain

NOT SO SWIFT: A SUZUKI Swift crashed into a drain at Reidy St in the early hours of the morning

Car loses control and smashes into culvert

Man accused of defrauding employer 104 times

ACCUSED: Geoffrey Allan Dart, 45, from Weranga, leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

Man pleads not guilty to alleged fraud

Local Partners

Market boosts rural growth in region

North Burnett's land values have increased by 4.7% according to the Valuer-General.

Young cattle man puts best hoof forward on first day of job

DEDICATED LEARNER: Luke Aisthorpe on the day of his first job with Monto Cattle and Co saleyards.

New job and bright future for young cattle man

Insight into type 1 diabetes at free family event

DEALING WITH DIABETES: Kristy Poulter with her 13-year-old daughter Angelina, who has type 1 diabetes.

Diabetics and parents to share experiences at get-together

Beauty of a fundraiser to be held at cinema

Emma Watson in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Support cancer research with movie screening

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, March 15

MOORE PLEASE: The Moore-ish Tour visits the Chop Shop, Bundaberg Roses, Prichard Sweet Potato Farms, Meadowvale Mushrooms and Pacific Gold Macadamias.

Five things you need to know

Our beautiful region shown to 10 million global TV viewers

BUNDABERG family's iconic house one of three homes to go global.

Is 78kg Coast woman 'heavy enough' for Biggest Loser?

Nikki weighs 78kg and is the lightest contestant on The Biggest Loser Transformed, which premiered this week. Picture: Channel 10

Biggest Loser trainer defends casting 78kg woman as contestant

Steve Price called a sex symbol

Googlebox Australia watchers have warmed to a softer side of shock jock Steve Price on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE radio shock-jock is a ... sex symbol? Googlebox stars think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

What's on the big screen this week

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in a scene from the movie Loving.

Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Loving finally debuts.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

GREAT VALUE BRICK WITH 6M x 6M SHED

35 Paradise Ave, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $219,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, open plan tiled living with raked ceilings, ceiling fans throughout and attached car accommodation with drive through access to rear yard...

SUPERB CANE FARM ON APPROX. 174 ACRES

453 Lindemans Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Rural 4 2 5 $1,450,000

andbull; Lot 9 - 35.98 Ha and Lot 24 - 34.45 Ha andbull; Currently all under cane, has been used for sweet potato. andbull; 260 ML water allocation in...

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo Road, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 4 $409,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

VACANT COMMERCIAL LAND WITH MAIN ROAD FRONTAGE

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Commercial Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $315,000 plus GST High ... $315,000 + GST

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $315,000 plus GST High traffic exposure past your front door now and leading in to the future, with traffic driving past...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4086m2 allotment...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $329,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

15.6 ACRES IN THE HEART OF PARKLANDS ESTATE

36 Parklands Drive, Branyan 4670

Residential Land Located in the heart of Parklands Estate is this one and only ... $199,900

Located in the heart of Parklands Estate is this one and only 15.6 acre allotment surrounded by new quality built homes perfect for those with horses or those with...

FULLY FENCED 56 ACRES - 100% WHITE ZONE

Lot 2 / 53 Fallons Rock Road, Calavos 4670

Residential Land Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons ... $275,000

Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons Rock Reserve and the banks of the Elliott River, this private 22.7ha fenced block presents a great...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!