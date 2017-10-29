Council will not pay Batt during campaign

BUNDABERG councillor and LNP candidate for the State seat of Bundaberg, David Batt, will not be paid by the council during the state election campaign.

Campaigning at the Shalom Markets yesterday Mr Batt said he would go on leave without pay as soon as the election was called.

"From tomorrow I will be handing in my letter to the CEO to take leave without pay as per the rules and regulations," he said.

"I will be campaigning for the next four weeks to win the seat of Bundaberg."

LNP Candidate David Batt: A video of LNP Member David Batt

The move will have Mr Batt hand over his council car and all other council items.

" I won't have anything to do with council for the next four weeks," he said.

With council duties out of the way Mr Batt hinted at some big LNP promises for the Bundaberg region.

While not going into detail, yet, he said Labor had not done enough to address job creation and the cost of living in the region.

He said the Labor Govern- ment had no major infra- structure listed in the forward estimates for Bundaberg over the next three years.

"If they want to come out (and) promise things in the next four weeks, why aren't they in the forward estimates," Mr Batt said.

"We need to build those things, the roads we need... the big-ticket items.

"I will fight for everything I can for Bundaberg."

Mr Batt denied claims by Leanne Donaldson that the LNP would sell off assets if re-elected or do deals with One Nation.

"I will make abundantly clear we will not sell assets," he said.

"People made it clear at the last election it's not want they wanted.

"The LNP will not sell assets ... it's a scare campaign.

"We will be doing no deals with One Nation."