Council warns: No public barbecues, no picnics in parks

Locals are being asked to keep parks and playgrounds empty. Mike Knott

BUNDABERG Regional Council has issued a warning to locals to obey the Federal Government's orders on parks and playgrounds.

Both parks and playgrounds have been added to the banned list by the government.

Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Steve Johnston said staff would be putting measures in place from today to deter people from using these spaces.

"While we are aware school holidays are about to begin, we are urging the community to please adhere to this Federal Government directive," he said.

"Council will be putting in place measures including the disconnection of all public barbecues.

"Signage will also be placed around the region to advise residents and visitors of the closure of all skate parks, playgrounds, picnic tables."

The Bundaberg Administration Centre on Bourbong St remains open, however contactless options are available.

Customer service options are available via phone 1300 883 699, online at https://www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/ and via the Snap, Send Solve mobile phone application.