Council wants to sell land across region

OPPORTUNITY: Mayor Jack Dempsey speaks to media about the $10 million in available real estate up for grabs across the region.
ALMOST $10million in available real estate across Bundaberg could be be put to good use if sold to private investors, turning what Mayor Jack Dempsey described as "lazy land” into "valuable assets”.

Cr Dempsey fronted media yesterday and said Bundaberg Regional Council was keen to reduce their property holding.

He said property ranged from commercial lots adjacent to the airstrip at the Bundaberg Airport to larger lifestyle lots close to Woodgate Beach.

"This does not relate to council's bricks and mortar assets but rather parcels of land which have a capacity for private development,” he said.

"Quite a number of blocks were accumulated by council at the point of amalgamation 10 years ago and these lots in particular represent excellent value to prospective buyers desirous of becoming a part of the Bundaberg region.

"We have ten fully developed lots, all 900sq m and above in the heart of Childers at Heritage Oaks Estate. Every lot has the one price tag of $90,000.”

Mr Dempsey said additional residential lots were also available at Ashfield, Burnett Heads, Buxton and Branyan.

"Once again all lots are fully serviced and offer access to a fabulous rural lifestyle with all the attractions of beachside living just a few kilometres away,” he said.

Cr Dempsey said the council had recently placed one of its developed lots at the regional airport under contract.

"Interest is certainly growing in opportunities that present themselves for investors to identify suitable commercial ventures that align with the airline industry and its associated service sectors,” he said.

"This kind of commercial activity also brings with it the possibility of economic benefit through construction and job creation.”

Details of all properties can be viewed online at www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/development/landsales or by contacting the council's Economic Business Unit on 1300883699.

Bundaberg News Mail
