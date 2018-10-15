Council wants to flush out our bad toilet habits

FLUSHED: Bundaberg Regional Council treatment coordinator Kym Kneebone has the dirty job of removing items such as used nappies that are flushed down the toilet and clog council's wastewater treatment facilities.

YOU expect to put up with rubbish if you work at the dump, but it's pretty disgusting when you come across dirty nappies and piles of wet wipes within a council wastewater treatment facility.

But that's the reality facing Bundaberg Regional Council treatment coordinator Kym Kneebone, who comes across these items and more, clogging up pump stations and mechanisms.

Mr Kneebone said people should be aware of the consequences of flushing items down the toilet which were not designed to disintegrate in water.

"A blockage can cause a pump failure which means our sewerage pump attendants need to manually lift the pump and remove the offending items,” he said.

"It's a dirty job. The pump is covered in what we call 'live sewerage' - it's straight out of people's toilets.”

So far this year there has already been more than 40 pump failures as a result of blockages with 89 recorded in 2017.

"The blockages cause a range of issues. In addition to the increased wages cost for callouts, the pumps can be damaged,” Mr Kneebone said.

"These items can partially or completely block the gravity sewer lines.

"This can cause sewerage overflows in the house drains and may also cause the sewerage to go septic which can then cause major odour problems which are usually released through household vents.

"If we experience continual blockages or blockages at multiple sites we may not be able to maintain household wastewater services while we work to resolve the issue.

"Even if the blockage doesn't cause a complete failure it doesn't help the efficiency of the pump. It uses more electricity because it needs to run longer.”

In a recent case, one of the region's pump stations was blocked every day for a week.

"Every day staff would find used nappies blocking the pump. To resolve the issue, we actually had to hand deliver information to all surrounding households on what not to flush,” Mr Kneebone said.

If these items do pass through the pump stations, it can result in major impacts in operational and maintenance costs at the treatment plant.

"Once you get a lot of rags they can wrap around the dissolved oxygen probes and we don't get true readings for the treatment process.

"Once again the blockages can cause major odour problems. If partially blocked this also causes inefficiencies in the pumping which means power costs go up.”

MAIN OFFENDERS

Kym said the most common items clogging up wastewater treatment systems are:

Nappies

Disposable wipes

Pads and tampons

Incontinence pads

Cooking oil and fats

