Council wants mood lighting for beach critters

TURTLE hatchlings from the world-famous Mon Repos rookery face a tough battle to surive but in a bid to boost their chances Bundaberg Regional Council wants to install a million-dollar low-glow mood lighting system.

And Disney Corporation and Prince's Charity may be interested in getting involved.

The highly valued conservation park hosts the largest concentration of nesting marine turtles on the eastern Australian mainland and brings in thousands of visitors and millions of tourism dollars.

Councillors agreed at today's council meeting to provide up to $500,000 for the smart lighting if the Federal Government chips in the other half.

Turtles need dark beaches to nest and because artificial lights interfere with their natural instincts.

The project would involve installing low-glow lighting along the foreshore between Bargara and Mon Repos.

Councillors voted to apply for a slice of the $50 million available through the government's Smart Cities and Suburbs Program.

The council has held talks with Greenfleet, a not-for-profit environmental group that has partnered with it to plant 90,000 trees in the nature reserve next to Mon Repos.

Councillor Greg Barnes said Greenfleet and its partners Prince's Charity and Disney Corporation were interested in turtle marine conservation and "have indicated a strong willingness to be a collaborator in the low-glow smart lighting project”.

"The goal is to minimise glow and maximise the survival of turtles,” Cr Barnes said.

"It is very important to keep up with development technologies and council recognises and embraces the use of smart technology.”

Council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said the federal program offered communities incentives to implement technology-based solutions for improving sustainability.

"Ensuring the protection and rehabilitation of our beautiful natural areas is a key priority for council, which is why we continue to undertake projects to rejuvenate and protect our local environment and animal habitats,” Cr Trevor said.

"The goal of this latest project is to measurably reduce the glow from lighting in and around Mon Repos and Bargara to maximise the survival rates of marine turtles.”

Also discussed at today's meeting included public wi-fi in select areas across the Bundaberg region, smart parking sensors and CCTV to increase public safety and security.

The council decided it will also investigate the use of smart water meters, as well as flood mitigation technology using sensors that measure water depth and water over roads.