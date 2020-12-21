Menu
APPROVED: Bundaberg Regional Council have given a material change of use application for a tourist park extension the green light.
News

Council votes on future of tourist park proposal

Mikayla Haupt
21st Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Whether you're a local looking for a little getaway or a holiday maker with your sights set on Woodgate, the NRMA Woodgate Beach Tourist Park could soon offer a whole lot more.

Bundaberg Regional Council councillors voted in favour of approving the material change of use application for an extension with conditions.

While there are still several development permits needed to make this a reality, it's one step closer after the council's ordinary meeting last week.

Australian Tourist Park Management Pty Limited is the listed owner and applicant on the development application.

As stated in the council's meeting agenda, the proposal involves nineteen additional caravan sites, two freestanding ensuites measuring 6mx2m which service proposed caravan sites 6 and 7 and 8 and 9 respectively, and an internal roadway.

"The ensuite structures are proposed 3m from the eastern property boundary with access via the western elevation only (plans suggest dual access however the applicant has indicated that

the removal of this access should be undertaken on the approved plans)," the document reads.

"The proposal also includes a mini golf course in the North-western corner of the site fronting Acacia Street and four existing barbeque shelters.

"This component of the proposal represents accepted development under the table of assessment and therefore is noted given it was a feature of the planning report and proposal plans."

Majority of the sites are 10mx10m with the exception of the corner sites.

bundaberg regional council development woodgate
Bundaberg News Mail

