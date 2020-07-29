Council votes on future of hosting Bulls Masters

THE Bulls Masters could be back on a Bundaberg pitch next year with the region's councillors voting in favour of a three year agreement with the team.

This week's Bundaberg Regional Council ordinary meeting saw councillors vote on the offer from Bulls Masters for Bundaberg to host the 2020 Youth Cup and to enter into

a three year agreement to host the Bulls Masters Event.

Sports and recreation portfolio spokesperson Cr Vince Habermann said it was recommended that the council enter into a three year Partnership Agreement to host the Bulls Masters Event for 2021, 2022 and 2023 with financial support of $20,000 per year plus up to $5,000 of in-kind support each year.

It was also stated that the council should also enter into a Partnership Agreement for the Bulls Masters Youth Cup for 2020 only with financial support of $60,000.

According to the agenda documents, the Bulls Masters originally approached the council in 2017 with an offer to host the successful Bulls Masters Cricket event which involves a team of high profile celebrity former cricketers and sports people who visit the local area and conduct local coaching clinics, a corporate golf day, school visits, a T20 match against a local team and culminating in a Gala Ball to raise funds for the local Bundaberg Cricket Association.

"The Bulls Masters event has been hosted in Bundaberg in 2018, 2019 and 2020, it's certainly the envy of many other regional cricket associations, typically in February each year, and over the three years it has donated over $110,000 to local community (Bundaberg Cricket)," Cr Habermann said.

"Council has provided $20,000 a year in direct financial support and up to $5,000 a year in in-kind support (Multiplex hire, waste receptacles and disposal).

"Bulls Masters has offered Bundaberg Regional Council the opportunity to host the event for a further three-year term (2021, 2022 and 2023) on the same terms.

"Additionally, the Bulls Masters have offered Council the opportunity to host the Bulls

Masters Youth Cup which is a cricket event that runs for five days attracting youth

teams from across Queensland."

The Youth Cup teams are joined by a mentor who is a former Queensland or Australian Cricketer and is to be held in the first week of December 2020 with games live-streamed throughout the tournament.

Cr Habermann said given the extent of the Youth Cup being a five-day event, Bull Masters are seeking $60,000 in financial support from council to host the event.

He said it was proposed that Bundaberg would host the event this year only given other existing commitments.

With no one speaking against the motion, it was moved.

