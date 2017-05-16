Council updates region's flood mapping

FLOOD ZONE: The former Salvation Army Citadel on Targo St during the 2013 flood in Bundaberg.

A BUNDABERG Regional Council study has identified 663 properties that could be affected by flooding if the region had another major flood event similar to the 2013 disaster.

At an ordinary meeting today, councillors voted to update the council's flood hazard area maps to include some of the latest information from aerial photographs, completed developments within flood hazard areas and a flood study.

A 2015 joint study commissioned by Bundaberg and Fraser Coast councils for the Burrum, Cherwell, Isis and Gregory catchments played a significant role in the updated maps.

"This study identified that 663 affected properties lay within the Bundaberg Regional Council catchment area including 75 properties that had previously not been identified as flood impacted,” council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said.

"It was notable that the new mapping resulted in 85 properties in the Buxton area receiving a decreased flood hazard rating.”

Cr Sommerfeld said the council consulted with affected property owners via letter or at public meetings.

Cr Sommerfeld said from a meeting held in Childers in March, it became evident that a group of concerned rural residential property owners from Rushy Creek catchment had major issues with the results of the flood study.

"Some of the concerns were valid given the large grid size used in the model,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"Consequently the Rushy Creek catchment has been removed from the flood hazard area update and will be incorporated in the future.”

The State Government data and imaging used to map the flood hazard area for the Burnett River 2013 had some minor discrepancies when compared to aerial photography taken at the peak of the flood.

Since the last flood hazard resolution, four properties had been updated in response to property owner concerns.

Development works have been completed for three developments within the flood hazard area at One Mile Crossing, Delany Development and Branyan by the River.

The works have included the building of new roads, drainage infrastructure and earthworks resulting in various changes to ground elevations.

"This work has resulted in reviews and amendments to the three development areas identified,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

The Flood Hazard Areas will be available on the council's interactive website on Friday.