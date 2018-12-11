Menu
The Bundaberg Regional Council building.
The Bundaberg Regional Council building.
Council News

Council to vote on street names, independent survey

Emma Reid
by
11th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
TODAY the community will find out if Bundaberg councillors will allow an independent survey to be conducted to show customer satisfaction.

This topic will voted on during the Bundaberg Regional Council's Ordinary Meeting today at 10am.

Resolution to designate flood hazard areas will be looked at in today's meeting also.

Councillors will look at the Burnett River 2013 flood extent to better match flood aerial photography, and completion of development works within the flood hazard area.

An application to name two new streets in Norville will be voted on also.

The streets are in the Edenbrook Estate and there are five names to choose which are Bassano, Verona, Asolo, Cortina and Padua.

Bundaberg News Mail

