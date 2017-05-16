Council to support Cane2Coral with $10K

BUNDABERG Regional Council will dip into its kitty to provide $10,000 in financial support as well as in-kind support of $3500 to the Friendlies Cane2Coral Fun Run.

The council voted unanimously to support the yearly event at a meeting yesterday.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the event drew thousands to the region and promoted health, fun and fitness.

"This year, participants will have even better views of our beautiful Coral Sea, with the option to walk, jog or run along one of three new course routes, with all finishing at Nielson Park, Bargara.”

Last year, Cane2Coral raised more than $57,000 for local charities and the community.

"This is an event for all the family and this year, there'll be three distances on offer, including 21.1km, 10km and 4km courses,” Council sport, recreation and venues spokesman David Batt said.

"Gyms and businesses within the health sector have reinforced that this event has become the focal point for many people wanting to improve their fitness and daily health routines.”

The Fun Run will be held on Sunday, August 6.