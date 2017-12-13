Council to reduce number of meetings and hit the road

BUNDABERG Regional Council will reduce the number of meetings it has next year.

This year the council held 17 ordinary meetings open to the public and will hold about 12 meetings next year.

The council says the revamp has been made to increase community engagement.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the move, which would see meetings held every fourth Tuesday rather than every third Tuesday, was the start of a more interactive council.

Under Section 257 of The Local Government Regulation 2012, a local government must meet at least once in each month.

"Holding the council meeting every three weeks sees all councillors spend a full day behind closed doors every week with briefing and consultation days held ahead of meeting day,” Cr Dempsey said.

"While this is valuable time spent being briefed by our staff on upcoming projects and decisions, we believe time spent consulting with residents is just as valuable.

The council also voted to take council meetings on the road to Childers (April 24) and Gin Gin (September 18).

"Councillors would also like all members of our community to have the opportunity to attend a council meeting which is why we will be holding meetings in Childers and Gin Gin,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Based on the interest from these communities and the success of the meetings, we may look to hold meetings in these areas on a more regular basis in future.”

The first council meeting for 2018 will be held on Tuesday, January 30.