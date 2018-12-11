Council to prune cost of mulch at dumps, but not for all

MULCH: Bundaberg Regional Council waste co-ordinator David Zorzan and Councillor Scott Rowleson with a massive pile of green waste at the University Drive dump.

GREEN waste is about to become more affordable.

Bundaberg Regional Council's waste and recycling services has for years either sold or utilised all green waste mulch produced each year.

Council waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said the introduction of waste vouchers and the "storm preparedness” free waste disposal program saw the amount of produced green waste increase.

"The resulting mulch volume is now projected to be approximately 18,000 to 20,000 cubic metres,” Cr Rowleson said.

Of the total 14,500sq m of mulch produced annually previously,

10,000sq m was sold to commercial and domestic customers, and 4500sq m was reused after being mixed with sewage bio-solids to make compost.

Commercial operators indicated to the council that they would purchase more mulch, but the cost of $9.50 a cubic metre was too high.

"At a price of $7.00 a cubic metre, it is more viable and there is a higher likelihood that the additional 8000 to 10,000 cubic metres of green waste that is projected per annum going forward would most probably be sold and beneficially reused by commercial operators within the Bundaberg region,” Cr Rowleson said.

The council's Fees and Charges Schedule 2018-19 was unanimously amended, stating commercial mulch loads greater than 10 cubic metres would attract a price of $7 a cubic metre.