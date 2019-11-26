Council to proceed with changes that mark SDA as a special zone

The Bundaberg Bulk Sugar Terminal which falls under the SDA which the Bundaberg Regional Council’s amendment aims to recognise through its local laws.

THERE were 12 submissions to a proposed council amendment which would consider the Port of Bundaberg’s State Development Area as a special purpose zone.

The amendment was open to public comment in September and October.

Seven submissions disliked the proposal because they feared that the changes could impact property values as well as the ability to sell them.

There was also concern that the amendments were too early considering that there was much to do at the port to increase its development.

Despite the slight majority of objections to the change, the Bundaberg Regional Council decided to continue with the proposal, which would be sent to the State Planning Minister for approval.

The council gave its reasons for doing so, which was that the special zone would not change the State Government’s decision to mark the area as an SDA, which was made in 2017.

The council document said there would be a limited impact on property value or the ability to resell.