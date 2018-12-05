Council to look at Santalucia's 154 Kepnock subdivision

SANTALUCIA SUBDIVISION: A BUNDABERG developer is looking to divide vacant land into 154 lots near Aldi at Kepnock.

The owner, Santalucia Pty Ltd, is seeking to reconfigure one lot into 152 residential lots and two reserve lots.

The application if approved would include an urban lake with a fish passage and also a wildlife corridor under a road.

The development will be looked at by not only the Bundaberg Regional Council but also the State Government if it is to go ahead.

Bundaberg Regional Council planning officer Richard Jenner said the proposed development between Sienna Blvd and the Bundaberg Ring Rd had a lengthy assessment history which dated back to 2011. Mr Jenner said the application had changed during this time and almost been determined a number of times during this period.

Now a revised application was back before the council at this week's briefing meeting.

Mr Jenner said due to the time frame of the application the planning scheme had now changed. When it was originally lodged the application went under the Bundaberg City Plan 2004 and it would now be looked at under the planning scheme 2015.

Mr Jenner said from a local government prospective changes to the original proposal included a future connection opportunity for a connecting road back to FE Walker St.

"It wasn't a feature of the original proposal but because of the assessment time frame we have been able to take advantage of the layout,” he said.

He said the new scheme had a "strong commentary about protecting biodiversity and water courses”. Mr Jenner said there were two requirements that would need to be satisfied if approved, the first being the water course - which is now a farm dam. The dam will become an urban lake, which will also function as storm water management.

Mr Jenner also noted that the because the development backed on to the Ring Rd it would need to abide by the acoustic rules.

There are 15 stages in the development and the two reserves would not be handed back to the council until completion of the development.

The application will be voted on at Tuesday's council meeting.