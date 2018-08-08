Council tight lipped on 'asbestos dumping' investigation

A mess of tyres, roofing iron, ceramic dishes concrete cylinders, wooden pallets and fibro sheets or possibly asbestos dumbed beside the Kolan River on Bundaberg Sugar land is under investigation.

BUNDABERG Regional Council and Bundaberg Sugar have both refused to answer specific questions about an investigation into dumping along the Kolan River.

On July 6 the NewsMail revealed the council had launched a probe into the suspected illegal dumping of environmentally-damaging materials on Bundaberg Sugar land.

The matter was investigated after a member of the public spotted a mess of litter including tyres, a roofing iron, ceramic dishes, concrete cylinders, wooden pallets and fibro sheets lying on top of mangroves and in close proximity of the water's edge.

The local told reporters he had been fishing east off the mouth of Kolan Conservation Park when he noticed the large pile of materials on the waterway's southern bank.

"There's fibrous sheets that look like asbestos lying next to the river's edge,” he said.

"Locals could breathe it in, and, in that river system, everything flows.”

The man admitted he'd been fishing most of his life and had never come across anything as "disturbing” as the pile lying amongst the mangroves.

A council spokesperson said the investigation, which Bundaberg Sugar refused to comment on, was ongoing.

"Council's Environmental Health Services have an open investigation into the matter and are working with the owners of the property to resolve the issue,” the spokesperson said.

"Council has had discussions with the landowner who is working to ensure the materials are moved away from the water.

"As private property, it is the responsibility of the landowner to remove the materials.”

Local governments are responsible for investigating the deposit of prescribed contaminants in a waterway under the Environmental Protection Act 1994.

A list of prescribed water contaminants can be found in Schedule 9 of the Environmental Protection Regulation 2008.