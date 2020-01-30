Council teams up with schools and businesses to link students

Bundaberg Regional Council has teamed up with local schools and industry partners to launch the Bundaberg Jobs Commitment program.

The Commitment is an industry-led program in partnership with council and local businesses to help school-leavers engage with the local workforce.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the program is a first for Bundaberg and Queensland.

It aims to help link school students and school leavers with local industries to help them find secure work in jobs the students will actually want to stay with.

Cr Dempsey said as he had seen in the past, programs that were industry-driven and connected with the local community saw great results.

“We all have children ourselves, and know young people that are going through hard times in school as well,” he said.

“Besides waiting for one career day, they can actually engage for the whole year or years ahead for their development to get a variety of experiences to take a lot of the confusion out of young people for what type of job they want to go into in the future.”

Cr Dempsey was joined at Bundaberg State High School by school principal Karen McCord, who said the Commitment would make a difference in the lives of students.

“This program for students across all six state high schools in the Bundaberg region will make a difference for their transition from school into work,” Ms McCord said.

“It’s called Link and Launch and it’s a product of the current government.

“We were one of four schools in Queensland who were selected to trial – there are another 10 schools in Queensland about to come on-board.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about saying goodbye to kids at the end of Year 12 and we don’t see them again, it’s about making sure that over the next two years they reconnect.

“They might have a job as soon as they leave school – that job might last three of four months and then suddenly they don’t know what to do.”

It’s a similar approach to work experience roles, but Cr Dempsey said the major difference is that it was industry-driven.

“What will happen is industry – and this is driven predominantly by industry – will be able to sign an MOU particularly to be able to commit, to whether it be one day, one week, one month, for those young people to be able to come into their businesses and experience the skills that are needed and to be able to see is it a real good fit for them into the future.”