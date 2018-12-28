Council takes shock out of power price

INVESTING in renewable energy and a proactive approach to securing the most competitive market prices have seen Bundaberg Regional Council save more than two million dollars in power costs since late 2014.

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said the continued search for efficiencies and savings had resulted in significant savings in electricity costs.

"With a power bill of around $4 million annually it was a move to a contestable energy market through our alignment with retailer ERM Power that resulted in immediate savings,” he said.

"Further savings have been achieved through a commitment to solar plus a rollout of LED lighting and other initiatives including timer switches.

"It all adds up to a very tidy saving of more than $2.3 million from September 2014 to the end of November 2018.

"The search for further savings is ongoing with council recently signing a new contract with ERM Power which it is anticipated will deliver further savings of $600,000 over the next three years.

"Savings in the area of power consumption allows council to target funding to other budget areas.”