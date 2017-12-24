Council takes fight to State Govt on school parking

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THE council has come out swinging, saying the State Government needs to fix school parking issues throughout the region.

The issue came to a head at Tuesday's Gladstone Regional Council meeting, when off-street parking for Agnes Water State School was discussed.

The Traffic Environment Advisory Committee came up with the design but it is up to the Department of Education to implement.

According to the council, this was the 17th concept design developed.

"It is estimated the total amount of council officer's time spent on each concept design drawing was approximately five days including investigation, design, meetings and discussions with council designers, engineers, managers, directors and councillors," the report reads.

"It is estimated that Council has spent over $155,000 assisting the school to resolve its parking issues."

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said it was not the council's responsibility to do the work to fix the parking problems.

"We know it's a significant issue and we know one child has been hurt because of alleged car parking issues," he said.

"We want the state government to act urgently."

Cr Trevor said the community at Agnes Water had every right to feel annoyed.

"It's about time for the State Government to stump up the money ... so it avoids the risk of children being injured in the future or worse killed," he said.

"I think we should be calling on the State Government to fund it not the ratepayers.

''There's a preconception that the council is dragging the chain and that's not the case."

Cr Trevor said this was a State Government "policy failure".

Besides noting the concept plan for the parking, the council now wants the State Government to act.

Mayor Matt Burnett was directed to write to the state member that the state "urgently reviews the car parking across the region for state schools and notes council's significant contribution in cash and in kind towards addressing this safety issue in schools".